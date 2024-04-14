Jeremy Clarkson's Fear of Being Put into a Care Home by Girlfriend

Jeremy Clarkson had confessed his fears that his girlfriend Lisa Hogan was going to put him into a care home for his 64th birthday.
Jeremy has been dating the former actress, 50, since 2017 with the Irish star recently expressing her hopes of getting engaged. She told The Times: “I just thought I might surprise him. Jeremy doesn’t think I proposed, but he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids, so no one will know." The former Top Gear host has been married twice before to Alexandra James and then to Frances Caine, who he shares his children Emily, Finlo, and Katya with.The 64-year-old recently told his girlfriend there was no way he was going wild swimming with her despite how much she wanted to in a recent episode.
While the former actress splashed about in a pond in a white swimming cap, Jeremy asked her: "What are you doing?” Lisa replied: "Just loitering in cold water."
