Jeremy Clarkson's Fear of Being Put into a Care Home by Girlfriend

Jeremy Clarkson had confessed his fears that his girlfriend Lisa Hogan was going to put him into a care home for his 64th birthday.

Jeremy has been dating the former actress, 50, since 2017 with the Irish star recently expressing her hopes of getting engaged. She told The Times: “I just thought I might surprise him. Jeremy doesn’t think I proposed, but he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids, so no one will know." The former Top Gear host has been married twice before to Alexandra James and then to Frances Caine, who he shares his children Emily, Finlo, and Katya with.The 64-year-old recently told his girlfriend there was no way he was going wild swimming with her despite how much she wanted to in a recent episode.

While the former actress splashed about in a pond in a white swimming cap, Jeremy asked her: "What are you doing?” Lisa replied: "Just loitering in cold water."

Jeremy Clarkson Girlfriend Care Home Fear Birthday Surprise Trip Elderly

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeremy Clarkson ridicules pop star James Blunt at London gigClarkson's Farm star Jeremy Clarkson has ridiculed popstar James Blunt in a recent Instagram post.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson says 'it wasn't pretty' as beloved pet rushed to vetsJeremy Clarkson and girlfriend Lisa updated their fans on social media

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson takes aim at cultural appropriation complaints'I want to shake them all by the shoulders.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson brewery targeted by anti-hunt protestorsCampaigners descended on the site in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, with banners and dressed as badgers

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson admits fears that girlfriend Lisa will put him in a nursing homeThe Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host admitted he became 'consumed with fear' when Lisa took him on a surprise road trip for his birthday as he thought she was taking him to a care home.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson shares 'unbelievably sad' deaths as 'everything goes wrong'Jeremy Clarkson has been left devastated after a number of animals died on his Diddly Squat farm, with the TV star admitting 'everything that could go wrong has gone wrong'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »