Strictly Come Dancing Star Fleur East Returns to Stage After Giving Birth

Fleur East has returned to the stage, just weeks after giving birth Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East has returned to work and performing on stage just weeks after giving birth. The 2015 X Factor runner-up, who was paired with Vito Coppola on the 2022 series of the BBC One competition, welcomed her baby girl with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in March this year.

‘I spoke to lots of you on my stories about Mum guilt and feeling anxious and it’s nice to know I’m not alone, we all experience it in some way, I’m told that it will get easier and a happy Mama means a happy bubba. ❤️’ https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Yge35IxZ4/ Fleur’s post was showered in support with follower @louisehamby writing: ‘Well done 👏 great work and your baby girl will think wow how amazing was my mummy on that stage 3 weeks after having me xxx what a role model xxx.

