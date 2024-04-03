Jay-Z's music festival, Made In America, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The organisers did not explicitly state the reasons for the cancellation. The festival, which usually takes place in Philadelphia in September, announced on social media that it would not be held in 2024. The organisers mentioned the festival's commitment to celebrating music, community, and supporting local businesses and important causes.
They also expressed their dedication to re-imagining a live music experience and promised an exciting return to the festival without specifying a timeline
Jay-Z’s Made In America festival cancelled for the second year in a rowA line-up had not yet been announced.
Jay-Z's Made In America festival cancelled for second year in a rowJay-Z's annual Made In America festival, held in Philadelphia over the Labour Day weekend, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The festival announced the cancellation on social media and its official website on Wednesday. A specific reason was not outlined, and a representative for Made In America referred questions back to the statement.
