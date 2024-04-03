Jay-Z's Made In America Festival Cancelled for Second Year

Jay-Z's music festival, Made In America, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The organisers did not explicitly state the reasons for the cancellation. The festival, which usually takes place in Philadelphia in September, announced on social media that it would not be held in 2024. The organisers mentioned the festival's commitment to celebrating music, community, and supporting local businesses and important causes.

They also expressed their dedication to re-imagining a live music experience and promised an exciting return to the festival without specifying a timeline

