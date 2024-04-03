Jay-Z's Made In America festival cancelled for second year in a row

Jay-Z’s annual Made In America festival, held in Philadelphia over the Labour Day weekend, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The festival announced the cancellation on social media and its official website on Wednesday. A specific reason was not outlined, and a representative for Made In America referred questions back to the statement.

“As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is re-imagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival,” the statement read, without providing a timeline for the festival’s return.“Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music and community — from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location,” Wednesday’s statement sai

