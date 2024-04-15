Jada's Stylish Desert Visit

Jada , 52, shared some photos on her Instagram from her visit to the desert, opting to wear a large hooded overcoat as a dress that flowed as she walked around in the wind.The gold accents particularly particularly, matching her light hints of jewelry and black crossbody bag . The flowy nature of the outfit paired perfectly with her daughter's, who wore a loose-fitting green denim jumpsuit .

Will, 55, was dressed more casually in sweats and a t-shirt as they attended Willow's show and met friends, with one photo showing Jada locked in an embrace with"A great show and old friends," she captioned the post, with friends leaving comments like: "Willow was INCREDIBLE!!!! Can't believe I'm missing it," and an enthusiastic: "that DRESSSSSSSSSSSSSSHEHHEHEHHEEEEEESSSSSSSSUH," from singer India.Arie.

