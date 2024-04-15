Bishop and worshippers attacked in stabbing rampage in Sydney

A bishop and three worshippers have been attacked in another stabbing rampage to rock Sydney , as riot police have been called in to quell mounting tensions in the city's west. Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney 's west on Monday just after 7pm when a man dressed in black walked up to the altar and allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

Horrifying footage of the incident, which was being broadcast live on the church's YouTube page, shows Bishop Emmanuel look up in astonishment as the attacker suddenly rains down blows on his face and head. The alleged attack has sparked unrest outside the church as hundreds gathered in protest, hurling bottles and bricks at a hastily-erected police barrier as chants of 'an eye for an eye' could be heard. 'A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area,' a spokesperson for NSW Police said. Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney's west on Monday evening when a man dressed in black walked up to the altar and stabbed him multiple times (pictured) Bishop Emmanuel (pictured) gained notoriety during the pandemic when he slammed Sydney’s Covid lockdown as 'mass slavery' and claimed vaccines are futile because living 'normally' will boost immunity In vision of the alleged attack, horrified screams can be heard as other worshippers rushed to the bishop's aid as he fell to the floo

Bishop Worshippers Attacked Stabbing Rampage Sydney Riot Police Tensions Church Protest

