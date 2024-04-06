Israeli Special Forces Recover Body of Hostage Captured by Hamas

Israeli special forces have recovered the body of a hostage captured by Hamas during the October 7 massacre. The IDF said the body of Elad Katzir , who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz , was found in the southern city of Khan Younis . The IDF claimed it had intelligence that Mr Katzir was "murdered in captivity" by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Carmit Palty Katzir , the sister of the murdered hostage, said her family was notified that her brother was killed in captivity.

In a Facebook post, she wrote that his body was extracted from the Gaza Strip in a daring raid - and will now be returned to the family for burial. Israel reveal details of drone strike which killed 7 aid workers in Gaza Carmit added that while the IDF will announce this as a "brave rescue operation", they have no idea about the other hostages. She blamed the IDF for her brother's death - and said he "could have been saved if a deal would have happened on time

Israeli Special Forces Hostage Hamas October 7 Massacre IDF Elad Katzir Kidnapped Kibbutz Nir Oz Southern City Khan Younis Murdered In Captivity Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group Carmit Palty Katzir Family Gaza Strip Daring Raid Burial Brave Rescue Operation Other Hostages Blame Deal Time

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Twins Held Hostage by Hamas: Family Vows to Continue CampaigningThe brother of Israeli twins still being held hostage by Hamas has vowed that his family won't stop campaigning for them to be released until they are set free. Liran Berman's brothers Ziv and Gali were taken from the Kfar Aza kibbutz in Israel on October 7, among around 240 people seized by Hamas on a day when the terrorists also killed 1,200. Some 112 hostages have been released or freed so far, many through deals facilitated by Qatar, but Ziv and Gali were not among them. Mr Berman told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that he and his family had campaigned in the UK, US and in the EU for politicians to put pressure on the Qatari government to work out another deal. Hostages already released have said that some news had filtered through to them in captivity - so the Berman family have been very vocal in the hopes that Ziv and Gali understand that they are campaigning for them.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

British aid worker one of five volunteers killed in Israeli strike, claims Hamas-run office...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Israeli farmer shares how he saved 120 people from Oct. 7 Hamas attackAn Israeli farmer who saved the lives of 120 people who were at the Supernova music festival during the Oct. 7 attack is now sharing his story in the United…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Israeli hostage reveals she was sexually assaulted while held by HamasAmit Soussana, has claimed that a guard, who she says identified himself only as Muhammad, with his 'gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him' in a child's bedroom.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israeli hostage reveals she was sexually assaulted while held by HamasAmit Soussana, has claimed that a guard, who she says identified himself only as Muhammad, with his 'gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him' in a child's bedroom.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israeli hostage reveals she was sexually assaulted while held by HamasAmit Soussana, has claimed that a guard, who she says identified himself only as Muhammad, with his 'gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him' in a child's bedroom.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »