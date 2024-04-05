Israeli Twins Held Hostage by Hamas: Family Vows to Continue Campaigning

The brother of Israeli twins still being held hostage by Hamas has vowed that his family won't stop campaigning for them to be released until they are set free. Liran Berman's brothers Ziv and Gali were taken from the Kfar Aza kibbutz in Israel on October 7, among around 240 people seized by Hamas on a day when the terrorists also killed 1,200. Some 112 hostages have been released or freed so far, many through deals facilitated by Qatar, but Ziv and Gali were not among them.

Mr Berman told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that he and his family had campaigned in the UK, US and in the EU for politicians to put pressure on the Qatari government to work out another deal. Hostages already released have said that some news had filtered through to them in captivity - so the Berman family have been very vocal in the hopes that Ziv and Gali understand that they are campaigning for them

