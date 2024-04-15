Israel to Respond to Iran's Drone and Missile Attack

Israel has said there will be a response to Iran 's drone and missile barrage over the weekend, as the UK and US urge Tel Aviv to not strike back amid concerns of a wider conflict erupting in the Middle East . Israel 's military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, said on Monday that Israel is still considering its steps after Iran launched an attack with hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. But he said the Iran ian attack on Saturday 'will be met with a response'.

Following a meeting of Israel's war cabinet, Channel 12 News claimed Israel's objective is to hurt Iran without causing an all-out war. If confirmed, the desire to conduct any joint-attack on Iran in response, along with the US, would appear at odds with comments attributed to Joe Biden. Officials had said Mr Biden warned Mr Netanyahu that the US would not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran.

