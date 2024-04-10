Iran's Supreme Leader Vows to 'Punish' Israel, Raising Fears of All-Out War

Iran 's supreme leader has vowed to 'punish' Israel , raising fears of an all-out war in the Middle East . General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and six senior members of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps were killed.

Israel is reportedly preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in response to Iran's threats. Iran has been supporting terror proxies in their attempts to attack Israel. Israel plans to respond to any attacks by targeting Iran's nuclear sites directly.

