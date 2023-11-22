Israel agrees to ceasefire deal for release of hostages

Israel has agreed to a four-day ceasefire deal for the release of 50 women and children taken by Hamas on October 7. Hamas will release 50 of the 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons, the Israeli government said on Wednesday. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.
The government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children but it is not immediately clear when the truce will go into effect.A statement released by Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, said the deal includes "the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement," and that it would allow additional humanitarian aid into Gaza.The Israeli statement made no mention of either of these element
