Scientists Develop New Technique to Understand Cellular Response

In an innovative exploration into the microscopic world of living cells, scientists from the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, have pioneered a technique that may revolutionize our understanding of how cells respond to external mechanical pressures. This breakthrough, led by Jun Nakanishi of the Mechanobiology Group, has been recently published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

Utilizing atomic force microscopy (AFM), a sophisticated method that employs nanoscale probes, the research team has successfully 'poked' living cells with these microscopic tips, measuring how forces are distributed on and within the cell when force is applied. The approach employs a Markov-chain Monte Carlo optimization to refine the analysis of force-displacement curves, enhancing the sensitivity of AFM indentation





AZoNano » / 🏆 106. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists develop a new model for understanding sudden death in epilepsyResearchers at the University of Michigan have developed a model for studying one type of familial epilepsy, opening the door to understanding—and eventually targeting—the mechanisms that lead to the disorder and its associated fatalities.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Scientists develop new vaccine to protect against Lyme diseaseScientists in the U.S. have developed a vaccine to protect people against Lyme disease, an infection caught from the bite of a contaminated tick.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Scientists develop new tool to precisely illuminate the roots of nerve painEngineers at MIT have developed soft and implantable fibers that can deliver light to major nerves through the body. When these nerves are genetically manipulated to respond to light, the fibers can send pulses of light to the nerves to inhibit pain. The optical fibers are flexible and stretch with the body.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Scientists develop new method to control brain activity with lightStudying the brain remains one of the most challenging endeavors in neuroscience. Researchers have explored various methods for live imaging and stimulation of deep brain activity.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Researchers develop innovative technique for distinguishing tumor from normal tissueRemoving a patient's tumor while sparing healthy tissue requires exquisite precision, but often surgeons must rely on their eyes and hands to determine where to cut.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Scientists develop method of identifying life on other planetsThe simple and reliable test could revolutionise the search for life on other worlds, researchers say.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »