Injury blow for Daizen Maeda ahead of upcoming match

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Daizen Maeda has suffered a hamstring injury and will not play in tomorrow's match. Liam Scales ' participation is also in doubt. Rodgers mentioned that Maeda's injury is a blow for the team, as he scored a goal in the previous match against Rangers . Luis Palma is back and available after a month out of action. Callum McGregor seems to have recovered from his calf issue.
It is expected that either Palma, Yang Hjun-Jun, Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest, or Rocco Vata will replace Maeda in the team. Maeda has scored six goals in nine games since joining the team on loan from Norwich City
Brendan Rodgers Daizen Maeda Injury Hamstring Liam Scales Match Team Goal Rangers Luis Palma Callum Mcgregor Calf Issue Replacement Norwich City
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Daizen Maeda set to return early from Japan international dutyDaizen Maeda is set for an early Celtic return after Japan’s World Cup qualifier with North Korea was axed.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »