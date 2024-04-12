Injury blow for Daizen Maeda ahead of upcoming match

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Daizen Maeda has suffered a hamstring injury and will not play in tomorrow's match. Liam Scales ' participation is also in doubt. Rodgers mentioned that Maeda's injury is a blow for the team, as he scored a goal in the previous match against Rangers . Luis Palma is back and available after a month out of action. Callum McGregor seems to have recovered from his calf issue.

It is expected that either Palma, Yang Hjun-Jun, Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest, or Rocco Vata will replace Maeda in the team. Maeda has scored six goals in nine games since joining the team on loan from Norwich City

Brendan Rodgers Daizen Maeda Injury Hamstring Liam Scales Match Team Goal Rangers Luis Palma Callum Mcgregor Calf Issue Replacement Norwich City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daizen Maeda dealt Celtic injury hammer blow as return timeline laid bareThe Hoops will welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in their final game before the top six Premiership split.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Daizen Maeda: Celtic winger's season in doubt after hamstring injuryCeltic winger Daizen Maeda's season could be over after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Daizen Maeda set to return early from Japan international dutyDaizen Maeda is set for an early Celtic return after Japan’s World Cup qualifier with North Korea was axed.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Daizen Maeda handed early Celtic as North Korea vs Japan friendly cancelledJapan hosted North Korea in Tokyo this week but their opponents claim they could not host the return fixture in Pyongyang.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Greg Taylor says Daizen Maeda one of the best in the world at pressingThe Japan ace is bringing the energy to the Hoops' title charge according to Parkhead colleague.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Daizen Maeda debuts another new look as 'Slim Shady' has Rangers on the runAfter growing his hair out, Maeda has another new look and it's sparked social media uproar.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »