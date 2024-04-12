Simon Jordan expresses interest in buying Sheffield Wednesday

Simon Jordan says Sheffield Wednesday would be the club he would look to buy if he ever re-entered the world of football ownership . Having seen some huge problems in recent years with protests against their current owner, Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri , ramping up this season. Having won promotion to the Championship last season, the Owls could be set to return to the third tier after one year.

Sacking promotion-winning manager Darren Moore ended up being a terrible decision, with his replacement Xisco Munoz struggling, leading the club to their worst ever start to a season with two points from ten games before he was sacked. While Chansiri has no plans to sell Wednesday, Jordan told talkSPORT he would be interested in buying his club should the former. "In my book, one of the questions I'm asking myself is, if I was to buy another football club, which one would I buy?" Jordan said on talkSPORT. "It's a huge area, it's got a huge catchment, it's got a huge support base, it's a proper football club in a proper area." If you wanted to have help with the training ground, you wouldn't be having local planning permission from the council in London saying you can't do this because someone somewhere with a telescope can't see their view." Jordan owned Palace from 2000 to 2010, where he became the youngest chairman of a Football League club at the age of 32 when he first joined

