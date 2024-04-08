INEOS Keeping Options Open for Manchester United Manager Position

INEOS are keeping their options open in the dugout at Old Trafford amid continued speculation over Erik ten Hag and his position as Manchester United manager. That's according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano , after he provided an update on Ten Hag's position during an appearance on The United Stand. Despite guiding United to a third-place finish and silverware in his debut season, this campaign has been difficult for the former Ajax manager on and off the pitch.
United have a mountain to climb to cement Champions League qualification - although they could still pick up a trophy via the FA Cup. The Manchester Evening News understands no final decision has been made on Ten Hag with INEOS mulling over options available to them. However, while the Dutchman might still need to do a little convincing, Romano insists their preferred plan is to stick rather than twist. ALSO READ: United player ratings vs Liverpool as Mainoo shines ALSO READ: The cases for and against keeping Ten Hag at United He told The United Stand: "What I'm hearing is still the same, that INEOS want to give time to Erik ten Hag. INEOS want to see how performances are in the final two months and then they will discuss things internally. "The conversations they have had with Erik ten Hag over the last two months have been positive, in terms of the discussion and in terms of planning for the future. They're happy with how he trusts some of their younger players like Kobbie Mainoo and many other
