INEOS Keeping Options Open for Manchester United Manager Position

INEOS are keeping their options open in the dugout at Old Trafford amid continued speculation over Erik ten Hag and his position as Manchester United manager. That's according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano , after he provided an update on Ten Hag's position during an appearance on The United Stand. Despite guiding United to a third-place finish and silverware in his debut season, this campaign has been difficult for the former Ajax manager on and off the pitch.

United have a mountain to climb to cement Champions League qualification - although they could still pick up a trophy via the FA Cup. The Manchester Evening News understands no final decision has been made on Ten Hag with INEOS mulling over options available to them. However, while the Dutchman might still need to do a little convincing, Romano insists their preferred plan is to stick rather than twist. ALSO READ: United player ratings vs Liverpool as Mainoo shines ALSO READ: The cases for and against keeping Ten Hag at United He told The United Stand: "What I'm hearing is still the same, that INEOS want to give time to Erik ten Hag. INEOS want to see how performances are in the final two months and then they will discuss things internally. "The conversations they have had with Erik ten Hag over the last two months have been positive, in terms of the discussion and in terms of planning for the future. They're happy with how he trusts some of their younger players like Kobbie Mainoo and many other

INEOS Options Dugout Old Trafford Speculation Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Manager Fabrizio Romano Update Third-Place Finish Silverware Difficult Ajax Pitch Champions League Qualification FA Cup Decision Dutchman Convincing Stick Twist Performances Final Two Months Discussions Planning Future Younger Players Kobbie Mainoo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why INEOS are wary of sacking Manchester United boss Erik ten HagErik ten Hag could be given a stay of execution by Manchester United's board.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Ineos changes could give Erik ten Hag a decision to make over Man United futureErik ten Hag wants to retain the power he has had so far at Man Utd but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning on making key changes to football operations at Old Trafford.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erik ten Hag's Style at Manchester United: A Clash of PersonalitiesSince Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United, there have been significant changes in the squad and playing style. However, his disciplinarian approach and clashes with certain players have caused issues within the team.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Six Manchester United players that turned on Erik ten Hag after leavingManchester United news as some players who left have gone on to criticise their former manager Erik ten Hag after waving goodbye to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United Owner Not Ruling Out Move for Postecoglou as Ten Hag's Future Remains UncertainManchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly not ruled out a move for Ange Postecoglou as Erik ten Hag's future is still uncertain at Old Trafford. The Dutch boss is under pressure at the club following a disappointing second season in charge.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

– Erik ten Hag urged by Rasmus Hojlund to start playing unhappy Manchester United star...Despite the early doubts over whether he could make it at Manchester United, club legend and fellow countryman Peter Schmeichel hasn’t been at all surprised by Rasmus Hojlund's new-found Premier League goalscoring form.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »