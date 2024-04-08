Climber Cheats Death After Abseiling Accident in Scotland

A climber has told how she cheated death after suffering terrible injuries when an abseiling trip to Scotland went horribly wrong. Louise Houghton, from Wigan, was visiting the Orkney Islands with friends after travelling up from Greater Manchester. They had planned to visit the Old Man Of Hoy on the first day of the trip but due to poor weather decided to go abseiling instead on Yesnaby cliffs.
But when Louise stepped off the edge of the cliff, the anchor that tethers an abseiler to the land failed, and she fell onto rocks below before plummeting into the sea. The accident in May 2022 sparked a life-saving rescue operation involving a volunteer lifeboat crew. READ MORE: Greater Manchester weather forecast as Storm Pierrick sweeps over UK Louise spent four months in hospital afterwards and couldn't stand for 12 weeks. She said: “I remember falling, and then being pulled out of the water by my friends. It all happened so quickly." After being pulled from the water, she added: "I remember passers-by at the top of the cliff throwing down their coats in an attempt to keep me warm, but I remember feeling hot. My vision began to go blurry, but I also felt a wave of an adrenaline and started chatting to my friends." Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers, including Peter Mackay, soon arrived to treat her on the scen
