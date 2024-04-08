Climber Cheats Death After Abseiling Accident in Scotland

A climber has told how she cheated death after suffering terrible injuries when an abseiling trip to Scotland went horribly wrong. Louise Houghton, from Wigan, was visiting the Orkney Islands with friends after travelling up from Greater Manchester. They had planned to visit the Old Man Of Hoy on the first day of the trip but due to poor weather decided to go abseiling instead on Yesnaby cliffs.

But when Louise stepped off the edge of the cliff, the anchor that tethers an abseiler to the land failed, and she fell onto rocks below before plummeting into the sea. The accident in May 2022 sparked a life-saving rescue operation involving a volunteer lifeboat crew. READ MORE: Greater Manchester weather forecast as Storm Pierrick sweeps over UK Louise spent four months in hospital afterwards and couldn't stand for 12 weeks. She said: “I remember falling, and then being pulled out of the water by my friends. It all happened so quickly." After being pulled from the water, she added: "I remember passers-by at the top of the cliff throwing down their coats in an attempt to keep me warm, but I remember feeling hot. My vision began to go blurry, but I also felt a wave of an adrenaline and started chatting to my friends." Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers, including Peter Mackay, soon arrived to treat her on the scen

Climber Abseiling Scotland Injuries Rescue Operation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All The Sims 4 Vampire cheats – Supernatural cheatsAre you looking for The Sims 4 vampire cheats? Become a vampire in The Sims 4 or turn a vampiric Sim human once more.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Scotland's Health Declining Despite Past Progress, Says Public Health ScotlandThe head of Public Health Scotland warns that Scotland's health is worsening despite previous improvements. He emphasizes the need for a preventative approach due to the growing burden of disease from an ageing population. The CEO made these remarks in an article for the think tank Reform Scotland. Recent data shows a decline in life expectancy, and the PHS boss highlights the importance of addressing poverty, work, education, housing, climate change, and racism for better health outcomes.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots 'die younger' as health in Scotland 'getting worse' says Public Health ScotlandPublic Health Scotland callled for a preventative approach to be taken, saying the burden of disease from an ageing population is likely to grow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Inquiry launched into baby girl’s death at Scotland’s crisis-hit ‘super hospital’...Mum Shares Heartbreaking Moment she Watched Newborn Baby Die From Preventable Infection

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

BBC Scotland's Nick Sheridan laid to rest after death aged 32He suffered a brain aneurysm while jogging.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »