Humanitarian workers face significant risk in Gaza, says charity worker

It's not feasible to operate in Gaza without 'significant risk' to the lives of humanitarian workers, a charity worker has said. Derek Madsen, chief development officer at Anera - which has halted operations in the region after seven aid workers were killed in an airstrike - said local staff don't feel they have 'sufficient assurance that their lives are not at risk'.

It was an 'impossible decision' to pause humanitarian work in Gaza, he told Sky News with Mark Austin, but said it was done to protect lives. Mr Madsen said consultations with Israeli authorities about the charities' movements have 'not been sufficient'. 'These processes are not working sufficiently,' he said. 'People are being harmed and that has to stop.' Asked about the impact of a halting of aid operations in Gaza, Mr Madsen said hundreds of thousands of people will not get the meals they need to survive. 'That's a very real impact. We had a girl come to one of our locations today and we had to turn her away

