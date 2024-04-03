Humanitarian Aid Volunteers Targeted and Killed in Gaza

Late on Monday night three cars from the World Central Kitchen pulled out of the organisation's warehouse in Gaza to distribute aid to Palestinians. Each vehicle was clearly marked as working for the humanitarian organisation, followed an IDF-approved route and had GPS trackers and SOS beacons broadcasting their positions. But despite taking every precaution, the seven brave volunteers inside the cars were being watched – and were soon deemed hostile targets and eliminated.
Among the doomed passengers were former Royal Marine James Henderson, 33; former SBS soldier John Chapman, 57; as well as a British military veteran named last night by the BBC as James Kirby. Each were well-versed in operating in the most hostile environments on the planet and would have briefed the IDF of their exact movements and plans that nigh
