How to Increase the Frequency of State Pension Payments

People on the New State Pension can expect to receive up to £221.20 each week during the 2024/25 financial year, however, by default payments are typically made every four weeks - some £884.80. Similarly, someone on the Basic State Pension will be due up to £169.50 per week, equivalent to £678 every four-week pay period.
The main thing to be aware of is that the frequency can only be changed if the payments have already been set up to be made into a bank account. People about to claim the New State Pension The former DWP worker explained: “If you are yet to claim your State Pension, put in the information box on the State Pension claim form ‘Please pay my pension weekly’.”
“For some members of the public who are used to being paid their wages weekly, claiming a State Pension which is paid every four weeks, can cause problems financially and make it difficult for them to budget.”
