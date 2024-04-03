Increase in State Pension and Pension Credit Payments

Millions of people receiving state pension or Pension Credit will see an increase in their payments as the Department for Work and Pensions plans to raise the rate of benefits and other payments by 6.7% on April 8.

The new state pension will increase from £203.85 to £221.20 per week, while the basic state pension will rise from £156.20 to £169.50 per week. This change will provide individuals with an additional £17.35 and £13.30 per week respectively.

