Increase in State Pension and Pension Credit Payments

Millions of people receiving state pension or Pension Credit will see an increase in their payments as the Department for Work and Pensions plans to raise the rate of benefits and other payments by 6.7% on April 8.
The new state pension will increase from £203.85 to £221.20 per week, while the basic state pension will rise from £156.20 to £169.50 per week. This change will provide individuals with an additional £17.35 and £13.30 per week respectively.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
DWP State Pension £900 increase - what you need to knowChancellor Jeremy Hunt announced plans to honour the triple-lock on state pensions last year, worth up to £900 a year for pensioners
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
DWP Pension increase next week 'not enough' experts warnPensioners will see their state pension increase by up to £900 from April 1
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »