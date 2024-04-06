Holidaymakers issued Greece travel warning after two die and 50 fall ill

Holidaymakers have been issued a travel warning after two die, including a new born baby, and 50 are taken ill at a popular destination. UK holidaymakers have been issued a Greece travel warning as cases of deadly disease, whooping cough , surge leaving two dead and 50 ill. Two people have died after a bacterial infection – whooping cough – spread through the holiday destination. One of the fatal victims was an adult with underlying health conditions, and the other was a new-born baby.

32 of the patients are said to have been children and teens, and 11 babies under the age of one were also affected, according to Ekathethimerini newspaper. Greece's National Public Health Organisation confirmed the illness had caused two fatalities in the country. Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki has urged people to get vaccinated against the illness as the cases continue to surge. The whooping cough is known to be most deadly for infants and young childre

Holidaymakers Travel Warning Greece Whooping Cough Bacterial Infection Fatalities Illness Vaccination

