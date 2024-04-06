Foldable Garden Kneeler and Seat Makes Gardening More Comfortable

Gardeners love a "very sturdy and well balanced" foldable knee pad that doubles up as a seat. The Crystals Heavy Duty Portable Foldable Foam Padded Garden Kneeler is being snapped up for £16.95 by Amazon shoppers, with many users saying it's made sprucing up their garden a much more comfortable experience. The product is particularly handy as it works whether you're kneeling or sitting and also has a handy attachment to hold your tools while you work on your borders.

The foldable design means it can also be easily stored if you're short of space. Reviewers have been very pleased with the purchase overall, with some saying it's a great aid if you suffer with knee or back trouble. One said: "This garden kneeler has folding legs which is great for storage but they are a bit fussy to open. However, the legs are totally fixed when open so it feels very sturdy and well balanced. Getting up and down is now a doddle. I also found it light so it’s easy to move. So happy with my purchase

