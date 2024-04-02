Heywood Primary School Maintains 'Outstanding' Ofsted Status

A Heywood-based primary school has managed to maintain its excellent standard after managing to hold on to its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted status. Hopwood Community Primary School had not been inspected by the education watchdog since 2008 when it was awarded the outstanding rating. Until November 2020, the school was exempt from routine inspection because it was judged as outstanding at its previous inspection.
Pupils at the school are said to ‘thrive’ and show ‘exemplary behaviour’ that match the standards set by the leadership team, inspectors claimed. During their visit to the Magdala Street site at the end of January, inspectors Charlotte Oles, Gillian Crompton and Lisa Finnegan witnessed a passion for books where “literature oozes out of classrooms from Reception to Year 6
