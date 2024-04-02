England seamer Ollie Robinson believes Test team is close to being the best in the world

England seamer Ollie Robinson believes the Test team are 'close to being the best in the world' ahead of the start of the cricketing summer. Ben Stokes' side were beaten 4-1 in their most recent Test tour of India over the winter but let fantastic opportunities to win the third and fourth Tests slip through their fingers.

Robinson, who played only in the fourth Test in Ranchi, was a guilty party in dropping Dhruv Jurel on 59 in India's first innings as he went on to score a crucial 90 in the slender five-wicket win. Ben Stokes unavailable for T20 World CupT20 World Cup: Fixtures and scheduleWhat cricket is live on Sky Sports and when? | Watch the best sport with a NOW Membership'We were really close to reversing that result,' Robinson told Sky Sports News. 'Obviously a catch I dropped in the fourth Test would have helped us but, no, we feel like 4-1 was undeserved reall

