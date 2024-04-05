Helen Skelton Claims You Can Freeze Sandwiches on The One Show

Helen Skelton 's claims on BBC’s The One Show this evening (Friday), were branded " fake news " by a fellow celeb as she told viewers they could " freeze sandwiches to save time". Helen has been given a permanent hosting role on Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones . The daily show shares “conversation, tips and advice to make your life a little easier”.
Appearing on tonight’s episode of The One Show to chat to hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Jones about her new role, Helen was asked what her favourite tip from the show was so far. Read more: Tesco accused of 'taking liberties' as it introduces new charge for in-store shoppers The TV presenter's response was met with shock, as she confessed that before working on the show, she never knew that you could freeze sandwiches
Helen Skelton The One Show Fake News Freeze Sandwiches Morning Live Gethin Jones Tips Advice
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »