Preston Animate cinema reaches highest point in construction

A couple from Leyland , who have been raising money for local charities for 20 years, have gone the “ Full Monty ” this time, raising £3,443,97 forand Stephen Wilson who works for a company which specialises in ergonomic equipment, both organised live music and comedy shows to raise the funds.Angel was joined on stage by vocalist Tracy Heath and a number of dancers, who had been coached by Jason and Danni Shaw and whose performance ended in the “ Full Monty ”.Jason said: “It was a great night.

Angel Delight is a fabulous singer and comedian, Tracy sang beautifully and the dancers were brilliant. In fact, we’ve already been asked to bring the show back next year, which we’re hoping to do. “Thank you to everyone who came along. Ste and I have been organising charity shows for the last 20 years. We try to do a couple a year, always for local charitie

Preston Animate Cinema Construction Leyland Charity Fundraising Live Music Comedy Full Monty Singer Comedian Dancers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



blogpreston / 🏆 82. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England wary of threat posed by Damian Penaud: ‘He is the full monty’French wing is a once in a generation talent who has terrifying pace and poses a myriad of problems for England in the Six Nations finale

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Tracy McDonald to Leave Coronation Street for SpainTracy McDonald devastates her friends and family by making the decision to leave for a new life in Spain. Her affair with Tommy Orpington has left her husband Steve devastated. After being caught by Tim Metcalfe, Tracy is forced to confess to her best friend.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Monty Don's simple trick to remove moss from lawn to make grass 'thicker'Moss is a common issue in lawns and gardens, thriving in damp, shaded environments. It forms dense, carpet-like patches and competes with grass for nutrients and moisture

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Monty Don's trick to remove moss from lawn and make grass thickerMoss is a common issue in lawns and gardens, thriving in damp, shaded environments. It forms dense, carpet-like patches and competes with grass for nutrients and moisture

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Dame Laura Kenny looks effortlessly stylish as she spends time with son Monty, eight months, after...Britain's most successful female Olympian Dame Laura Kenny says her miscarriage and the birth of her second son 'played a factor' in her decision to retire at 31 as she doesn't want to 'miss a moment' away from her children.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Coronation Street spoilers: Romance story for Steve after Tracy splitTim tricks Tracy into admitting she slept with Tommy. Tim says he will tell Steve if she doesn't.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »