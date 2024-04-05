Heavy Rain and Wind Expected in Scotland

Wet and windy conditions are forecast to arrive on Friday, heading into Saturday, as the storm rolls in. Travel disruption is possible as heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland , with a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain running from Friday between 2am and 9am.
The warning, covering the central, Tayside & Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde areas, says there is likely to be “15-25mm of rain, much of this falling in around six hours with a few locations seeing up to 35mm overnight”. Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “We have got heavy rain pushing north and east across the country through (Thursday night) and into (Friday) morning.”“So it will start to clear morning but leaves a legacy of showers, and then perhaps some longer spells of rain as we go through the day across the north of the UK.” Despite the rain, there will be some warm spells of sunshine in south-eastern parts of England, with temperatures reaching up to 18
Rain Storm Scotland Weather Warning Travel Disruption
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Scotland weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and rainA WEATHER warning has been issued for parts of Scotland as rain and snow is set to hit the country.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »