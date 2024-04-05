Heavy Rain and Wind Expected in Scotland

Wet and windy conditions are forecast to arrive on Friday, heading into Saturday, as the storm rolls in. Travel disruption is possible as heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland , with a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain running from Friday between 2am and 9am.

The warning, covering the central, Tayside & Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde areas, says there is likely to be “15-25mm of rain, much of this falling in around six hours with a few locations seeing up to 35mm overnight”. Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “We have got heavy rain pushing north and east across the country through (Thursday night) and into (Friday) morning.”“So it will start to clear morning but leaves a legacy of showers, and then perhaps some longer spells of rain as we go through the day across the north of the UK.” Despite the rain, there will be some warm spells of sunshine in south-eastern parts of England, with temperatures reaching up to 18

Rain Storm Scotland Weather Warning Travel Disruption

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travel chaos as Storm Kathleen batters Scotland with heavy rain and snowMotorists are being urged to drive with care as ScotRail services have been affected by flooding on the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Storm Nelson to batter Scotland with heavy rain and strong winds from SpainThe storm, which has been named by Spanish weather experts, has already wreaked havoc on holidaymakers abroad before making its way to the UK.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scotland's Health Declining Despite Past Progress, Says Public Health ScotlandThe head of Public Health Scotland warns that Scotland's health is worsening despite previous improvements. He emphasizes the need for a preventative approach due to the growing burden of disease from an ageing population. The CEO made these remarks in an article for the think tank Reform Scotland. Recent data shows a decline in life expectancy, and the PHS boss highlights the importance of addressing poverty, work, education, housing, climate change, and racism for better health outcomes.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots 'die younger' as health in Scotland 'getting worse' says Public Health ScotlandPublic Health Scotland callled for a preventative approach to be taken, saying the burden of disease from an ageing population is likely to grow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scotland weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and rainA WEATHER warning has been issued for parts of Scotland as rain and snow is set to hit the country.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scotland snow and rain warning issued as 'disruptive' conditions lie aheadCertain Scots areas have been braced for a spell of 'persistent' rain and snow, according to the Met Office.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »