UK has 'no choice' but to stop arms sales to Israel, says Tory MP

The UK has no choice but to stop sending arms to Israel , according to a senior Tory MP. She dismissed Israel 's claim of accidentally killing aid workers and stated that such attacks on humanitarians are happening daily.
She believes that the UK should suspend arms sales, emphasizing that it is not a political decision but a requirement to comply with international humanitarian law. The MP also criticized those who try to monopolize the definition of being a friend of Israel.
Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MPConservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs committee, also said that the UK should ‘double down’ on its relationship with Israel.
