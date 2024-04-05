UK has 'no choice' but to stop arms sales to Israel, says Tory MP

The UK has no choice but to stop sending arms to Israel , according to a senior Tory MP. She dismissed Israel 's claim of accidentally killing aid workers and stated that such attacks on humanitarians are happening daily.

She believes that the UK should suspend arms sales, emphasizing that it is not a political decision but a requirement to comply with international humanitarian law. The MP also criticized those who try to monopolize the definition of being a friend of Israel.

UK Arms Sales Israel Aid Workers Humanitarian Law Tory MP

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MPConservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs committee, also said that the UK should ‘double down’ on its relationship with Israel.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MPConservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs committee, also said that the UK should ‘double down’ on its relationship with Israel.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MPConservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs committee, also said that the UK should ‘double down’ on its relationship with Israel.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Tory donor in Diane Abbott racism row responsible for a fifth of Tory donations last yearRishi Sunak has resisted pressure to return the money donated to the Conservatives by Frank Hester

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Tory Minister Admits Party Could Accept More Cash From Tory Donor In Diane Abbott Race RowKevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Sir Alan Duncan: Former Tory minister under investigation criticised for latest Israel commentsSir Alan Duncan has been accused of 'all but blaming' Israel for the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed over 1,000 people.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »