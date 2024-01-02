Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Criticism

Gay, the first person of color and the second woman to be president of Harvard, said in a letter to the community that 'it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual'.

Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay is resigning, saying in a statement Tuesday that it was in the university's 'best interests' so the community could move past the challenges it's facing. Gay, who became Harvard's 30th president on July 1, has been facing criticism amid scrutiny for how the prestigious university is being managed. Harvard Provost Alan Garber will serve as interim president while the Harvard Corporation, the university's governing body, searches for a permanent replacement, the board said in a statement Tuesday. It thanked 'Gay for her deep and unwavering commitment to Harvard and to the pursuit of academic excellence' and noted that the decision to accept her resignation was made sorrowfully





