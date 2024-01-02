Dianne Buswell opens up about her wellbeing journey in new book

She waltzed her way into the Strictly final last month and, as we catch up with Dianne Buswell for our exclusiveThe star, who lit up the dance floor with her electrifying routines with her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier, has a boundless enthusiasm and zest for life. But things haven’t always been plain sailing for the Australian-born dancer. She’s been open about suffering unhealthy exercise and eating patterns during her 20s, which left her feeling she’d lost the joy in dancing.

Now, the 34-year-old star, who lives in Sussex with boyfriend Joe Sugg, has poured what she’s learnt into her debut wellbeing book Move Yourself Happy, where she’s set out four key pillars: movement, nutrition, rest and positivity.It’s an actual honour, because fitness is a massive part of my life. I started dancing aged four and I’ve had such a journey over the years, from dancing on cruise ships to stage shows, and now on Strictly. The bit I’ve loved the most is learning about what feels good and what’s right for my bod





