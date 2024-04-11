Happiness among young trans community in Scotland halves due to intolerance

Youth Scotland showed happiness among the young trans community has halved from 2012 to 2022, from 59% to 28%, amid what it calls an “unacceptable” level of intolerance. Some participants reported experiencing transphobia, while others felt compelled to change their appearance for a “sense of security” in public. The survey also revealed that 72% of participants viewed transphobia as a major issue and 40% felt unsafe in public.

Dr Mhairi Crawford, chief executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, emphasized the need for immediate action to protect the rights and well-being of trans young people in Scotland. The report comes after calls to suspend the use of puberty blockers and hormones in Scotland following the Cass Review in England

