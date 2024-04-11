Mother Murders Partner and Throws Children Out of Moving Car

A mum-of-two murdered her partner and threw her kids out of a moving car before crashing into a tree. Monday’s solar eclipse was fast approaching, and for Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, 34, this was ‘the epitome of spiritual warfare ’. Hours later, the Los Angeles woman’s partner and one of her children were dead.

A self-proclaimed ‘divine healer’ and R&B recording artist known as Ayoka, she recently shared a post warning her 104,000 followers not to look at the eclipse as ‘something big is coming’. Last week she posted on X: ‘The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. ‘Stay strong you got this.’ Then she stabbed her partner, Jaelen Allen Chaney, 29, to death during an argument in the kitchen of their flat early on Monday as her daughter looked on in horror. Neighbours heard Air Force mechanic Jaelen Allan Chaney arguing with Johnson (Picture: Facebook) She left a trail of blood leading to the lift when she fled the scene, bundling her two daughters – aged eight months and nine years – into a Porsche Cayenne. After ramming the apartment complex gates with the black car, she then sped down the highway where she chucked both daughters out of the car

