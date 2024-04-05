Half of Scots Believe SNP-Green Government Shouldn't be Re-elected, Poll Finds

Half of Scots think the SNP-Green Government shouldn't be re-elected, according to a new poll. Some 70 per cent believe that Scotland needs a fresh team of leaders. Forty-six per cent think that Humza Yousaf's government is incompetent, which is the same number that thought it should be kicked out of office. But the poll also found that the public remains divided over whether Labour is ready to form the next Scottish Government . Ipsos spoke to 1,040 Scots between March 15-26.

Some 68 per cent said the Tories did not deserve to be re-election at the general election and 69 per cent said they were incompetent. While 87 per cent said Scotland needs a fresh team of leaders, only 45 per cent agreed that Labour was ready to form the next government. Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie told the Sun: "The overwhelming majority of Scots want change after years of division and decline under the SNP and Tories

Scotland SNP-Green Government Re-Election Poll Leaders Incompetence Labour Scottish Government Tories

