Guardiola criticizes fixture schedule as City faces Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola said 'different players' will feature against Crystal Palace as he once again hit out at the 'terrible' schedule. Manchester City manager Guardiola said Phil Foden - hat-trick hero against Aston Villa - started poorly on the night on the back of 'one of his worst games of the season' against Arsenal at the weekend.
While a 21-goal star may prefer kinder words about his performances, the target of Guardiola's point was the fixture schedule that has left City scrambling to keep their players fit. Kyle Walker and John Stones have not played since pulling up injured in the international break and Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were left out of the team that beat Villa 4-1 on Wednesday night. That raised questions given their high profile, although Guardiola pointed to necessary sweeping changes for the players to be able to cope with the fixture lis
