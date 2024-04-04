Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy to Star in Versace Ad Campaign

Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy have been cast in their next big project — a new ad campaign for Versace. The 41-year-old Interstellar actress and the 47-year-old Oppenheimer star were revealed to be the new faces of the Versace Icons campaign on Tuesday with an announcement from creative director Donatella Versace. 'Strong, direct, iconic. For me, Anne and Cillian are two of the best actors of today. Exceptionally talented and kind people I admire and respect, looking their best.

Very Versace,' Donatella said in a statement. The new pairing brings some added star power to the brand, as both stars are Academy Award winners, with Cillian recently earning his Oscar for the title role in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic. In a photo posted to Donatella's Instagram page with the announcement, Anne flaunted her taut midriff in a three-piece denim ensemble. Anne Hathaway, 41, and Cillian Murphy, 47, have been cast in their next big project — a new ad campaign for Versace

