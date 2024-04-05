Great British Menu Winner Dan McGeorge to Open New Restaurant in Liverpool

Great British Menu winner, Dan McGeorge, plans to open a new restaurant in Liverpool called Vetch . The restaurant will offer modern British fine-dining with Asian and Scandinavian influences. Guests can choose from a five-course or seven-course tasting menu .

Drinks flights will also be available.

Great British Menu Dan Mcgeorge Liverpool Vetch Restaurant Fine-Dining Tasting Menu Asian Scandinavian

