Great Britain knocked out of Davis Cup by Novak Djokovic

Great Britain are out of the Davis Cup after Cameron Norrie was unable to inflict a rare defeat on Novak Djokovic to keep alive their semi-final hopes. Britain's Jack Draper lost 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) to Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening match of the best-of-three tie. That result meant Norrie had to beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic for the first time in his career. But Djokovic showed his class as he cruised to a 6-4 6-4 win and set Serbia up for a semi-final against Italy.

"It's difficult knowing that Cam has to go and play Djokovic after, and that's seemingly a must-win match for me," Draper, 21, said. "I back Cam but it's definitely a tough challenge to go out there knowing that there is a lot more pressure on me to win the match. "That's the kind of pressure that if I want to be a top player, I have to cope with and perform under. It's tough not to get the win today." Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, will not automatically qualify for the 2024 knockout stage after their quarter-final exit in Malag





BBCNews » / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ultra-marathon runner Julia Davis runs Kullamannen, SwedenJulia Davis, from Cornwall, represented Great Britain in Australia earlier in 2023.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Over half a million older people in Great Britain receive disability paymentThe latest figures show that over half a million people of State Pension age in Great Britain are receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP). The figures could be higher as more existing claimants are transferred to the devolved Social Security Scotland IT system.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Over 1.4 Million Elderly People in Great Britain Receive Attendance AllowanceThe latest figures show that over 1.4 million people over State Pension age in Great Britain receive Attendance Allowance, a tax-free benefit designed to help older people with daily living expenses.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Eniola Aluko believes England can still clinch Great Britain an Olympic placeEngland’s hopes of earning qualification for Paris 2024 took a major hit with defeat to Belgium on Tuesday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Eniola Aluko believes England can still clinch Great Britain an Olympic placeEngland’s hopes of earning qualification for Paris 2024 took a major hit with defeat to Belgium on Tuesday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Miss Great Britain spotted at Coia's Cafe in Glasgow East EndSTAR spotted at Coia's Cafe in the East End of Glasgow

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »