Glasgow Man Wakes Up to Mouse Scratching at His Legs in Rodent-Infested Estate

A terrified Glasgow man claims he woke to find a mouse "scratching at his legs" in an estate residents say is "overrun" with rodents. Tenants of Copland Quadrant in the Ibrox area are running scared, with vermin spotted in ovens, kitchen cupboards, and crawling out of holes in the floor.

“I am struggling to sleep at night for fear of being woken up with more mice in my bed which has had an impact on my physical and mental health. I feel embarrassed to invite my friends and family around because I never know when the mice will pop out and make an appearance. Top news stories today "They have offered me new accommodation but I won’t let them move someone else into a mice-infested flat like they did with me.”

Fellow resident Annie Craig added: “They just keep passing the blame to each other with very little concern of the effects on us tenants.

