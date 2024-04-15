Campagnolo Introduces New Ekar GT Gravel Bike Groupset with Affordable Pricing

Click to email a link to a friend Billed as a more affordable option for gravel riders and even offering wider gearing range , we have now gotten our greasy hands on the new Campagnolo Ekar GT gravel bike groupset to check out its actual weights. And to our pleasant surprise, not only are Campy’s weight claims more realistic for the new GT group than they were on the original Ekar. There are actually some lighter components in the new Ekar GT groupset! Plus, a lot of shared components.
Campagnolo Ekar 1×13 was said to be the lightest gravel groupset on the market. And frankly on paper, this one isn’t far behind. So how does Ekar GT weigh in against that OG Ekar. And how does it compare to the latest from Shimano and SRAM?Let’s start with the simple forged aluminum Campagnolo Ekar GT crankset as this is really where almost all of the weight was gained, and likely where Campagnolo saved a bunch of money. At a claimed 850g, our 172.
A closer look reveals a sneaky improvement. The new Campagnolo Ekar GT N3W 13-speed cassette options are claimed to be as light or lighter than Ekar. They use a more conventional construction with the biggest 4 or 5 cogs and the smallest 3 or 4 cogs machined out of a single monoblock of steel. Then, 5 stamped steel cogs and alloy spacers in between.
My verdict? I suspect that outside of a revised hood shape, I think the new Ekar GT Ergopower controls are the same as the original Ekar version.All of the Campagnolo Ekar GT braking system is exactly the same as Ekar. It doesn’t even get any different graphics. Steel carrier rotors are claimed to weigh 157g in 160mm and 123g in 140mm diameters. And our real weights were just under that.
