Campagnolo Introduces New Ekar GT Gravel Bike Groupset with Affordable Pricing

Click to email a link to a friend Billed as a more affordable option for gravel riders and even offering wider gearing range , we have now gotten our greasy hands on the new Campagnolo Ekar GT gravel bike groupset to check out its actual weights. And to our pleasant surprise, not only are Campy’s weight claims more realistic for the new GT group than they were on the original Ekar. There are actually some lighter components in the new Ekar GT groupset! Plus, a lot of shared components.

Campagnolo Ekar 1×13 was said to be the lightest gravel groupset on the market. And frankly on paper, this one isn’t far behind. So how does Ekar GT weigh in against that OG Ekar. And how does it compare to the latest from Shimano and SRAM?Let’s start with the simple forged aluminum Campagnolo Ekar GT crankset as this is really where almost all of the weight was gained, and likely where Campagnolo saved a bunch of money. At a claimed 850g, our 172.

A closer look reveals a sneaky improvement. The new Campagnolo Ekar GT N3W 13-speed cassette options are claimed to be as light or lighter than Ekar. They use a more conventional construction with the biggest 4 or 5 cogs and the smallest 3 or 4 cogs machined out of a single monoblock of steel. Then, 5 stamped steel cogs and alloy spacers in between.

My verdict? I suspect that outside of a revised hood shape, I think the new Ekar GT Ergopower controls are the same as the original Ekar version.All of the Campagnolo Ekar GT braking system is exactly the same as Ekar. It doesn’t even get any different graphics. Steel carrier rotors are claimed to weigh 157g in 160mm and 123g in 140mm diameters. And our real weights were just under that.

Campagnolo Ekar GT Gravel Bike Groupset Affordable Pricing Weights Gearing Range Aluminum Crankset

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bikerumor / 🏆 65. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Campagnolo Super Record Power Meter spins HPPM Tech for Industry-Leading AccuracyThe Campagnolo Super Record HPPM power meter we were the 1st to spot at CX Worlds is here. And it’s lighter & more accurate than we imagined!

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

Campagnolo Launches HPPM Power Meter: Overpriced or Worth It?Campagnolo has finally launched its long-awaited HPPM power meter, but with a £2k price tag, questions arise about its value. We test a bike equipped with the power meter, Super Record groupset, and Bora Ultra WTO wheels to assess Campagnolo's competitiveness against Shimano and SRAM.

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Campagnolo launches long-awaited HPPM power meter with a £2k price tag — here's what we think of ours so farCampagnolo launches £2k HPPM power meter

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Fat Hippo introduces limited edition chippy tea-inspired burgerNottingham restaurant Fat Hippo is going all out for Easter by offering a limited edition chippy tea-inspired burger called Chip Shop Hooray. The burger features beer-battered cod, minted peas, tartare sauce, chipotle, ketchup, and salt 'n' vinegar batter scraps. It will be available from March 28 until April 28.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Quibim introduces QP-Liver for enhancing liver disease diagnosis through MRI analysisQuibim, a global company pioneering imaging biomarkers for precision medicine, is today announcing the launch of a new product, QP-Liver, which improves the diagnosis of diffuse liver diseases through highly accurate quantification of tissue fat and iron from MRI scans.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

ArgusEye introduces AugaOne to accelerate downstream bioprocess developmentArgusEye, a provider of innovative sensor solutions for real-time monitoring of biological systems, today announced the introduction of the AugaOne™ sensor system.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »