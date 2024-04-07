Girls Aloud Star Nadine Coyle's Dreamy Getaway in Japan with Her Daughter

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle flew to Japan for a "dreamy" and "magical" getaway with her rarely-seen daughter as they explored the markets and wandered around temples and gardens. Their first stop was Tokyo where they walked around the busy city, sampled the local delicacies and stayed in a luxurious hotel. The mother and daughter also enjoyed some time in Kyoto, known for its Buddhist temples and gardens, where Nadine labelled it as "one of the most dreamy, magical places" she has ever been.

During their stay, they wandered around the tranquil gardens, admired the architecture, explored the markets and found the Cherry Blossoms. Let's take a closer look inside their Japanese getaway... Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle enjoyed a trip to Japan with her 10-year-old daughter, Anaiya, whom she shares with her ex and former NFL player. They stayed in a luxurious hotel and Nadine shared a snap of her daughter who she often keeps away from the spotlight

Girls Aloud Nadine Coyle Japan Getaway Daughter Temples Gardens Tokyo Kyoto Cherry Blossoms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle in tears as she shares Sarah Harding Easter memoryGirls Aloud star Nadine Coyle has shared a heartwarming memory from Easter Sunday with the late Sarah Harding who tragically passed away in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Tearful Nadine Coyle remembers Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah HardingNadine Coyle broke down in tears as she remembered her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding in a TikTok video on Sunday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nadine Coyle Shares Emotional Video Remembering Late Bandmate Sarah HardingNadine Coyle reminisces on a time spent with Sarah Harding in an emotional video. The Girls Aloud singer shares her memories while in Japan on Easter Sunday, recalling their trip to LA and Vegas. Sarah Harding lost her battle with breast cancer in 2021.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Nadine Coyle on coming to NI for upcoming tour and missing late bandmate SarahThe Derry woman also spoke about Girls Aloud's former manager Louis Walsh’s recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle breaks down in tears as she remembers late bandmate Sarah Harding in emotional v...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Girls Aloud to star on Ant and Dec's Sat Night Takeaway 'farewell spectacular'The band, made up of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh, is set to be the Star Guest Announcers during the two-hour special

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »