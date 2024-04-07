Girls Aloud Star Nadine Coyle's Dreamy Getaway in Japan with Her Daughter

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle flew to Japan for a "dreamy" and "magical" getaway with her rarely-seen daughter as they explored the markets and wandered around temples and gardens. Their first stop was Tokyo where they walked around the busy city, sampled the local delicacies and stayed in a luxurious hotel. The mother and daughter also enjoyed some time in Kyoto, known for its Buddhist temples and gardens, where Nadine labelled it as "one of the most dreamy, magical places" she has ever been.
During their stay, they wandered around the tranquil gardens, admired the architecture, explored the markets and found the Cherry Blossoms. Let's take a closer look inside their Japanese getaway... Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle enjoyed a trip to Japan with her 10-year-old daughter, Anaiya, whom she shares with her ex and former NFL player. They stayed in a luxurious hotel and Nadine shared a snap of her daughter who she often keeps away from the spotlight
Girls Aloud Nadine Coyle Japan Getaway Daughter Temples Gardens Tokyo Kyoto Cherry Blossoms
