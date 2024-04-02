George at Asda's Black Wrap Shaping Swimsuit Receives Rave Reviews

George at Asda is selling a swimsuit shopper say is "flattering" and "really cinches you in." The retailer's Black Wrap Shaping Swimsuit has proven popular online, with a number of rave reviews. The Black Wrap Shaping Swimsuit, which is priced at £18, features adjustable shoulder straps and a wrap front design, with lightly padded cups and tummy control. It also has small gold hardware detailing. The swimsuit has an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five, with a number of rave reviews.
Among them, one person said: "Stylish. Very nice swimsuit. Have bought others elsewhere this year more expensive. This is equally good." A second wrote: "Absolutely made up with this. It is very comfy and really is flattering. The tummy control is really good. It is true to size." A third shopper added: "Love this swimsuit, really cinches you in and makes the girls look good, felt so confident in it and would definitely recommend! True to size as well." Another said: "Really lovely item.
