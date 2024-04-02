Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright reportedly dating new man

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright has reportedly started dating a new man. The reality TV star has already introduced him to other fellow The Only Way Is Essex stars, including ex-boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent, according to reports. Lydia, 33, was spotted "passionately kissing" her new beau - a landscape gardener named Ben Davies - at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell on Thursday, 28 March, reports MailOnline.

Lydia and Ben didn't try to play down their romance in front of fellow partygoers, with the mum-of-one unable to "keep her hands off" her new beau. James, 36, known by the nickname Arg, was performing with his band, The Arg Band, at Sheesh on the same evening. He regularly takes to the stage at celebrity hotspot. A source told MailOnline that Lydia also introduced Ben to fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar, as well as Love Island's Georgia Harrison and Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasae

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE's Lydia Bright kisses new boyfriend in front of ex James ArgentReality TV star Lydia Bright was seen passionately kissing her new boyfriend, Ben Davies, in front of her ex-boyfriend James Argent at a celebrity hotspot in Essex. The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other while Argent's band was performing at the same venue.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Towie stars’ changing faces revealed as show legends reunite for explosive new series...Towie stars' changing faces revealed as show legends reunite for explosive new series

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

TOWIE's original stars unrecognisable in throwback snaps 14 years laterReality show The Only Way is Essex has been on our screens for 14 years now, but what exactly has happened to the original stars of the show? OK! has all the answers...

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

TOWIE star Chloe Sims, 42, seen kissing Lionel Richie's son, Miles, 29, on dateThe reality star has been spotted enjoying a dinner date in Beverly Hills with the musician's son, Miles Riches, who is 13 years younger than her.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise opens up on her 'ridiculous chemistry' with Dan EdgarThe Only Way Is Essex's Ella Rae Wise has discussed her relationship with co-star Dan Edgar and has revealed that they'd gotten 'so close' while away in Bali for the show

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Former TOWIE Star Chloe Sims Spotted on Date with Lionel Richie's SonFormer TOWIE star Chloe Sims has been seen on a date with Miles Richie, son of Lionel Richie. The couple was spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills and were photographed sharing a kiss. Chloe, who recently moved to California, met Miles in a nightclub last month and they have been communicating ever since.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »