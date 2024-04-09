Garden Waste Permits Now Available in West Lothian

Householders in West Lothian can now purchase garden waste permits . From June 1, if you would like the council to collect your garden waste from your home, you need to purchase and display a garden waste permit on your brown bin. If you do not have a garden waste permit displayed, only food waste should be placed in your brown bin. If garden waste is placed in your brown bin and you do not have a permit displayed, your bin will not be emptied.

Permits cost £50 per household and will be valid from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2025. West Lothian Council says it’s being forced to reduce spending and change a wide range of non-statutory services due to insufficient funding being provided by the Scottish Government, combined with increasing costs. Non-statutory services are services which councils are not legally obliged to provide. Currently, garden waste collection is not a statutory service and some councils do not provide any garden collection. The move to introduce a chargeable garden waste service will generate additional net income of around £1.15 million. This income will go towards the cost of providing the garden waste collection service. Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “After many years of sustained cuts to our budget, the options available to the council are now very limited in terms of reducing services to cut costs, and that is why the majority of councils already have similar charging schemes

