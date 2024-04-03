Fox Sports' NIT Rival Announced: College Basketball Crown Tournament

The 16-team College Basketball Crown tournament will feature schools that failed to qualify for the men’s NCAA Tournament with two squads each from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East receiving automatic bids.

The tournament will take place in Vegas’ MGM Garden Arena and MGM Arena, beginning March 31, 2025, and extend until April 6. Games will air on both Fox and FS1.

