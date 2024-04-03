Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups Elected into Basketball Hall of Fame

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, league sources tell The Athletic. Carter, 47, was an eight-time All-Star with the and New Jersey Nets and was the 1999 Rookie of the Year. He retired with 25,728 career points, which ranks 21st all-time in history, and played a league-record 22 seasons.
Billups, 47, the current coach of the , was a five-time All-Star and won NBA Finals MVP in 2004 when the defeated the to win the title. Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, sources tell . Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) The full 2024 class is set to be announced Saturday in Phoenix as part of men’s Final Four festivities. League sources tell The Athletic that Dick Barnett (Veteran Committee), a two-time NBA champion with the in the 1970s, also will be part of this year’s clas
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »