Four-year-old boy fighting for life after house fire

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life in an induced coma after being pulled from a house fire in Wigan.

But Ethan suffered severe burns to his body and is now in an induced coma in hospital. He suffered 86 per cent burns to his body, his auntie Jessica said on a Go Fund Me page, and has since undergone major surgery.The burns have been reduced slightly, but he is still bravely fighting for his life, the Liverpool Echo reports. Jessica said he is likely to be in a coma 'for some time'.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything. Please keep hoping and praying for him." Neighbours woke up to the sound of screams before emergency services descended on the scene of the raging fire at the semi-detached house in the early hours of Sunday. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire first broke out in the kitchen of the home, at around 2.30am, before then spreading up to the roof.

Boy House Fire Coma Severe Burns Tragedy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super League: Leigh Leopards 12-40 Wigan Warriors - Wigan put eight tries past LeighWigan bounce back from their first defeat of the season by thrashing Leigh to reclaim top spot.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Super League: Leigh Leopards 12-40 Wigan Warriors - Wigan put eight tries past LeighWigan bounce back from their first defeat of the season by thrashing Leigh to reclaim top spot.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Shock footage shows chaos after Wigan and Blackpool game as four arrestedFour Blackpool fans were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The remains of a baby found and four killed: A week of tragedy in WiganEmergency services have attended a number of incidents across the borough in the last week. Each has seen lives completely devastated.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Bevan French: Wigan Warriors secure reigning Super League Man of Steel for four more yearsBevan French will be staying with Wigan beyond this season after agreeing a long-term contract extension.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Bevan French: Wigan Warriors secure reigning Super League Man of Steel for four more yearsBevan French will be staying with Wigan beyond this season after agreeing a long-term contract extension.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »