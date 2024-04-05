Former Preston North End midfielder Matty James faces uncertain future at Bristol City

Former Preston North End midfielder Matty James faces an uncertain future at Bristol City . The 32-year-old has been a player at Ashton Gate since 2021, having signed when Nigel Pearson was appointed. He has made more than 100 appearances for the club but finds himself out of contract in the summer. Pearson was relieved of his duties in October and replaced by Liam Manning , the former manager of Oxford United.

James is at the latter stage of his career and with Manning afforded his first summer transfer window, he will have a decision to make on whether he retains James’ services. “The talks are starting, to be fair,” manager Liam Manning said to the Bristol Post. “I sit with Brian every single day. It’s definitely something we need to address in the near future. We’ve got a heavy period for the next two weeks but players will always be the most important part of it in terms of having that discussion with them

