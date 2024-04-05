Syntribation: The New Way to Masturbate Without Lifting a Finger

Ever heard of syntribation? We hadn’t either, but it could be the gateway to an extremely steamy solo session. While sex toys are a great addition to sexual play, if you take masturbation back to basics you can have an orgasmic time without lifting a finger – literally.

According to sex therapist Ness Cooper, syntribation is when ‘an individual with a vagina squeezes their thighs together, allowing the pressure of the two legs squashing together to give pleasurable sensations that lead to orgasm’. Layla* a 23-year-old woman shared her experience of syntribation on Reddit saying: ‘I’ve never been able to orgasm just by rubbing my ’. She added that she believes it be a ‘weird way’ of masturbating, and wanted to learn how to pleasure herself ‘normally’. But Ness tells Metro.co.uk that there is nothing to be ashamed of if this technique gets you goin

