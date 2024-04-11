Former Post Office Chairman Apologizes for Not Checking Employee Prosecutions

A former chairman of the Post Office admitted to not checking if employees were being properly prosecuted. Sir Michael Hodgkinson apologized for the misery caused to subpostmasters during the Horizon scandal.

He claimed to have tried his best to run the business well but apologized for not discovering issues with the Horizon system. He also revealed that he was not informed about the Post Office prosecuting its own staff during his induction.

