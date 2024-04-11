Former Post Office Chairman Apologizes for Not Checking Employee Prosecutions

A former chairman of the Post Office admitted to not checking if employees were being properly prosecuted. Sir Michael Hodgkinson apologized for the misery caused to subpostmasters during the Horizon scandal.
He claimed to have tried his best to run the business well but apologized for not discovering issues with the Horizon system. He also revealed that he was not informed about the Post Office prosecuting its own staff during his induction.
Post Office Chairman Apology Employee Prosecution Horizon Scandal Subpostmasters
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Chairman of Post Office Mediation Scheme Questions Prosecution of SubpostmastersThe chairman of the mediation scheme for people who believed they had been wrongly prosecuted by the Post Office repeatedly expressed doubts about the cases against subpostmasters. Sir Anthony Hooper, who chaired the working group running the mediation scheme, questioned the credibility of accusations that reputable subpostmasters were stealing large sums of money. The inquiry also revealed that the Government and the Post Office considered capitalizing on Sir Anthony's diminishing faith in forensic investigators who found faults in the Horizon system.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Ex-Post Office chairman ‘didn’t do anything’ to check staff prosecutionsSir Michael Hodgkinson gave evidence to the Horizon IT Inquiry on Thursday.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »