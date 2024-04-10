Chairman of Post Office Mediation Scheme Questions Prosecution of Subpostmasters

The chairman of the mediation scheme for people who believed they had been wrongly prosecuted by the Post Office repeatedly told Paula Vennells that cases against subpostmasters “didn’t make sense”, an inquiry has heard. Giving evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry via videolink on Wednesday, Sir Anthony Hooper said it did not make sense that “reputable” subpostmasters “would be stealing these sums of money”.
Sir Anthony chaired the working group that ran the mediation scheme and consisted of members of the Post Office, Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance and forensic accountants from the firm Second Sight. The inquiry heard an official from the Department for Business suggested the Government and the Post Office could “capitalise” on Sir Anthony’s “waning” faith in forensic investigators who found faults in the Horizon system. Richard Callard, of the Shareholder Executive in the Business Department, said in an email in March 2014 that Ms Vennells was “a bit worried about forcing the point too much” following Sir Anthony’s criticism of the “substandard” reports by Second Sight. The email read: “Apparently chair Tony Hooper has send (sic) the Second Sight reports back to them to be re-written – he considered them to be substandard and unsubstantiated (not sure those were his precise words but the sentiment was certainly there
